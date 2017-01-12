Nail-Biting Finish Beckons for NZ Wor...

Nail-Biting Finish Beckons for NZ World Cup Final

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Scoop

It would be a brave person to pick the winner of the Country TV FEI World Cup Final, being hosted on Sunday at Woodhill Sands in Auckland. New Zealand's best showjumpers are fighting it out for series honours as well as the right to represent the nation at the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping 2016/2017 Final in Omaha, Nebraska, in the United States, from March 29-April 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08) Jan 13 Barbara 48
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15) Jan 11 Go Blue Forever 23
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
truth about the jews and israel Jan 5 Troll Buster 4
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Douglas County was issued at January 16 at 3:21AM CST

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,439 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC