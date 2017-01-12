Nail-Biting Finish Beckons for NZ World Cup Final

It would be a brave person to pick the winner of the Country TV FEI World Cup Final, being hosted on Sunday at Woodhill Sands in Auckland. New Zealand's best showjumpers are fighting it out for series honours as well as the right to represent the nation at the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping 2016/2017 Final in Omaha, Nebraska, in the United States, from March 29-April 1, 2017.

