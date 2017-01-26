Mother of baby with cleft palate given check by stranger

Mother of baby with cleft palate give...

'For the beautiful baby': Mother of baby son bullied for having a cleft palate has faith in humanity restored by total stranger who handed her a check for $1,000 to help her boy Sara Heller, 26, of Omaha, Nebraska, is mom to three-month-old Brody, who was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate She and her partner Chris Eidam, 30, have been sharing images of their son on Instagram, where a user recently left a cruel comment about his appearance On the same day as she dealt with the online troll, Sara was out for dinner with Brody when another diner passed her a check A young mother has shared the touching story about the moment a total stranger wrote her a check to help her baby boy with a cleft palate.

