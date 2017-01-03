Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigration hold bill
There are 1 comment on the The Hastings Tribune story from Saturday Jan 7, titled Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigration hold bill. In it, The Hastings Tribune reports that:
Senators from Nebraska and Iowa have re-introduced a bill requiring immigration officials to hold in custody anyone who has entered the country illegally and charged with a crime resulting in injury or death of another person.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
|
#1 Sunday
Good!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Sun
|pitsall
|1
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|Sun
|pitsall
|1
|Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE
|Sun
|pitsall
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 5
|Troll Buster
|4
|looking
|Jan 5
|Troll Buster
|2
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan 1
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Teacher And Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaultin...
|Dec '16
|Gothic Chill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC