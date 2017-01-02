Here's what Nebraska might have looked like in 2016 without congressional gerrymandering
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.But according... Senate Republicans refused to give President Obama's pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Scalia even the courtesy of a... We're taking a look at the impact of Republican gerrymanders on the 2016 congressional elections. Read why in our introductory post , and click here for the full series.
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Sun
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 31
|Southern Babist
|3
|looking
|Dec 31
|Lawyer Carrie
|1
|Teacher And Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaultin...
|Dec 4
|Gothic Chill
|1
|Mayor Stothert John McCain
|Dec '16
|Sewer City Rat
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Montcrief
|22
|H train
|Nov '16
|NEDilaudidshooter...
|3
