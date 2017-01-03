Gov, senators would ease occupational...

Gov, senators would ease occupational license requirements

Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with several state senators and the conservative think tank the Platte Institute for Economic Research -- unveiled a legislative package Tuesday to reform and reduce the requirements to obtain occupational licenses. The proposed reforms would break down barriers and expand job opportunities for Nebraskans in a variety of occupational licenses, from barbers to massage therapists and school bus drivers to motor vehicles salespeople, Ricketts said.

