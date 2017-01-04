Former Council Bluffs candidate charged in Nebraska thefts
A former Council Bluffs candidate for mayor has been charged with stealing vending machines in Nebraska. Online court records say 33-year-old Matthew Hartfield has pleaded not guilty to a dozen misdemeanor counts of theft.
