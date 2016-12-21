Daniel Jacobs Glad Golovkin Fight Didn't Happen December 10

NEW YORK Amid a mostly frustrating, uneventful 2016, boxing fans understandably grew excited when representatives for Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs began negotiating early in the fall. There initially was hope that Kazakhstan's Golovkin and Brooklyn's Jacobs would fight December 10. Canelo Alvarez fractured his right thumb during his ninth-round knockout of England's Liam Smith on September 17 in Arlington, Texas, which eliminated him for a potential December 10 fight against an undetermined opponent that would've aired live on HBO.

