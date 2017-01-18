Conor Oberst teams up with The Felice Brothers, Jim James, Gillian Welch and more on Salutations
Last year, singer-songwriter Conor Oberst spent a winter in Omaha and recorded Ruminations , a stunning and solitary meditation on life and isolation, and his best record in a decade. This year, he returns to that body of work in a full-band Americana-rock context with longtime friends and collaborators The Felice Brothers.
