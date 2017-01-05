Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan

Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: News Max

President-elect Trump, America, and the world are seeing the decades-strong friendship between the United States and Israel in shambles after the passage of a United Nations resolution likely orchestrated by outgoing President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry. Obama and Kerry want the world to believe that they seek to maintain a balance between the Palestinians and Israelis and only have Israel's best interests at heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel Thu Troll Buster 4
looking Thu Troll Buster 2
News Foster child who suffered brain injury dies Jan 1 DCF are MONSTERS 1
News Teacher And Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaultin... Dec '16 Gothic Chill 1
Mayor Stothert John McCain Dec '16 Sewer City Rat 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15) Dec '16 Montcrief 22
H train Nov '16 NEDilaudidshooter... 3
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,089

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC