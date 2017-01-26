Body found in creek near Elko identified as Nebraska man
Police say 24-year-old Matthew V. Legino of Omaha, Nebraska, was identified during the investigation of an abandoned rental car. The Elko Daily Free Press reports that the vehicle was found about two weeks before Legino's body was discovered on Jan. 18 in the same area of Maggie Creek, near Elko.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|23 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|28
|I love you
|Jan 22
|Beloped
|2
|Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08)
|Jan 13
|Barbara
|48
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC