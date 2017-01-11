Bluebarn Theatre to Take Part in the ...

Bluebarn Theatre to Take Part in the Ghostlight Project

On the evening of January 19, 2017, the BLUEBARN Theatre will join with theatres across the country in a symbolic gesture of unity and inclusion. At 5:30 p.m. in each time zone, members of the theater community will join in a collective, simultaneous action to create light for the times ahead.

