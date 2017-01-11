Bluebarn Theatre to Take Part in the Ghostlight Project
On the evening of January 19, 2017, the BLUEBARN Theatre will join with theatres across the country in a symbolic gesture of unity and inclusion. At 5:30 p.m. in each time zone, members of the theater community will join in a collective, simultaneous action to create light for the times ahead.
