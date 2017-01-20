Bill Proposed To Help Fallen Officers...

Bill Proposed To Help Fallen Officers Families

A bill will be heard today in the Legislature giving relatives of a police officer or firefighter who dies on duty at least $50,000 from the state. The bill allows a one-time payment to a spouse, child or other designated person.

