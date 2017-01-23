Bankers: Weak farm prices biggest thr...

Bankers: Weak farm prices biggest threat to rural economy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

Bankers across Middle America say depressed farm commodity prices are the biggest threat to the economy this year in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15) Sun Go Blue Forever 26
I love you Sun Beloped 2
Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08) Jan 13 Barbara 48
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,215,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC