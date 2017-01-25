AMCON Distributing Company Announces ...

AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

This cash dividend is payable on February 27, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2017. AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee.

