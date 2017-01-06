A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Pacific LifeCorp and Its Subsidiaries
A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "aa-" of Pacific Life Insurance Company and Pacific Life & Annuity Company . Additionally, A.M. Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "a-" and the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings of the group's holding company, Pacific LifeCorp .
