15th Annual NEST - Why I Want to Go to College' Writing Contest
Seventh and eighth graders are being encouraged to enter the 15th annual "Why I Want to Go to College" writing contest, sponsored by Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg and the Omaha Storm Chasers. Entries are due March 17. Winners will receive Nebraska Educational Savings Trust scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000.
