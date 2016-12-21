Victory Garden's EdibleFEAST

This season, Victory Garden takes viewers on a journey across America traveling from garden to sea, mountains to fields, to learn about fresh local foods, and the people who grow and produce them. Hosted by passionate foodie and TV personality Amy Devers, each episode will also feature the work of 2013 James Beard Award winning filmmaker and chef, Daniel Klein, as he introduces us to gardeners, farmers, and food producers from across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.