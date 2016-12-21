Nation's Top Showjumpers Head to Wood...

Nation's Top Showjumpers Head to Woodhill Sands

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Scoop

The very best combinations will go head to head to contest the final of the Country TV World Cup , chasing not just honours in the class, but also the opportunity to represent the nation at the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Final, in Omaha, Nebraska, in the United States, from March 29-April 1, 2017. The World Cup Festival, organised by Show Jumping Waitemata, is renown for its international flair and has been widely recognised for the dressing of the arenas at the popular annual show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel Dec 20 BobbyBrown 2
News Teacher And Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaultin... Dec 4 Gothic Chill 1
Mayor Stothert John McCain Dec 2 Sewer City Rat 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15) Dec 2 Montcrief 22
H train Nov 30 NEDilaudidshooter... 3
Vote for Hillary Nov '16 Your name can onl... 16
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 Deveraux 2
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,321,985

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC