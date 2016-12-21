Nation's Top Showjumpers Head to Woodhill Sands

The very best combinations will go head to head to contest the final of the Country TV World Cup , chasing not just honours in the class, but also the opportunity to represent the nation at the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Final, in Omaha, Nebraska, in the United States, from March 29-April 1, 2017. The World Cup Festival, organised by Show Jumping Waitemata, is renown for its international flair and has been widely recognised for the dressing of the arenas at the popular annual show.

