More Latent TB at Nebraska High School

Seven of 172 students, faculty, and staff at Benson Magnet High School in Omaha, Nebraska, who were given blood tests during the past two weeks have tested positive for latent tuberculosis infection. WOWT in Omaha reported that 191 students, faculty, and staff were exposed to the disease by a student who was diagnosed with active TB at the school in November.

