Lacking lawyers, Plains states try new rural staffing tacks
In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 photo, attorney Thomas Maul poses in front of a mural in downtown Columbus, Neb. Maul headed the Nebraska State Bar Association this past year and was instrumental in pushing the program to recruit lawyers to rural Nebraska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 20
|BobbyBrown
|2
|Teacher And Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaultin...
|Dec 4
|Gothic Chill
|1
|Mayor Stothert John McCain
|Dec 2
|Sewer City Rat
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Dec 2
|Montcrief
|22
|H train
|Nov 30
|NEDilaudidshooter...
|3
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Your name can onl...
|16
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|Deveraux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC