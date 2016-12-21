Holiday weather frightful for some, with snow and storms
The weather outside will be frightful for some holiday travelers this weekend, with snow stretching from the Rocky Mountains to the upper Midwest on Christmas Eve and possible severe weather in the middle of the U.S. on Christmas Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 20
|BobbyBrown
|2
|Teacher And Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaultin...
|Dec 4
|Gothic Chill
|1
|Mayor Stothert John McCain
|Dec 2
|Sewer City Rat
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Dec 2
|Montcrief
|22
|H train
|Nov 30
|NEDilaudidshooter...
|3
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Your name can onl...
|16
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|Deveraux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC