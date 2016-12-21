Heart recipient spends Christmas with...

Heart recipient spends Christmas with donor's family

A family member of Quinten Frontenot listens to the heartbeat of Janet Smith, who received Frontenot's heart after he died in a bar fight. OMAHA, NE A family celebrated their deceased relative's birthday with the woman who received his donated heart.

