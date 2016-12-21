Foster child who suffered brain injury dies

15, 2013. ANNA REED/Lincoln Journal Star LINCOLN, NEB, - 09/15/2013 A Habitat for Humanity house is moved with a police escort along 70th St., from its construction location at Sheridan Lutheran Church at 69th and Old Cheney Rd., to its permanent site of 6935 Lexington Ave., in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.