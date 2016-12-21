Firefighters break windows of illegal...

Firefighters break windows of illegally parked car to fight fire

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Firefighters in Omaha, Nebraska were forced to break through the windows of a car that was illegally parked and blocking a fire hydrant during an emergency. Acting Fire Battalion Chief Steven Thornburg said firefighters did what they had to do to save the house from a fast-moving electrical fire.

