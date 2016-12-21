Electronic gifts popular, now how doe...

Electronic gifts popular, now how does the darn thing work?

If you received an electronic gift and don't know how it works, a free tutorial was given in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday to help those of all ages learn how to use items like tablets, laptops and cell phones. Do Space volunteers showed how the latest technology works, another way to give back and help those in the community.

