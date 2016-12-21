Creighton University Renews & Expands Contract
December 16, 2016 - Unimarket, an innovator in eProcurement and spend management solutions, announced that long-time customer Creighton University has renewed its contract, as well as expanded the solutions it uses for system-wide procurement to include Unimarket's contract management module. "Our eProcurement system through Unimarket has reduced our ordering turn-around cycle time from days to hours and, in most cases, minutes," said Ed DuPree, Assistant Director of Procurement at Creighton University.
