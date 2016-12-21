Changes in income, - sales and property taxes are all possible as new ...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts opposes any plan that looks to increase revenue from one type of tax to offset cuts in another type and has labeled them tax increases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 20
|BobbyBrown
|2
|Teacher And Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaultin...
|Dec 4
|Gothic Chill
|1
|Mayor Stothert John McCain
|Dec 2
|Sewer City Rat
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Dec 2
|Montcrief
|22
|H train
|Nov 30
|NEDilaudidshooter...
|3
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Your name can onl...
|16
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|Deveraux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC