Cattle block Nebraska highway
At least 12 cows got loose after a cattle truck flipped over, causing accidents and blocking an interstate. Colette Luke reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|15 hr
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Sat
|Southern Babist
|3
|looking
|Sat
|Lawyer Carrie
|1
|Teacher And Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaultin...
|Dec 4
|Gothic Chill
|1
|Mayor Stothert John McCain
|Dec 2
|Sewer City Rat
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Dec 2
|Montcrief
|22
|H train
|Nov '16
|NEDilaudidshooter...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC