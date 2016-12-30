Cattle block Nebraska highway

Cattle block Nebraska highway

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Reuters

At least 12 cows got loose after a cattle truck flipped over, causing accidents and blocking an interstate. Colette Luke reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foster child who suffered brain injury dies 15 hr DCF are MONSTERS 1
truth about the jews and israel Sat Southern Babist 3
looking Sat Lawyer Carrie 1
News Teacher And Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaultin... Dec 4 Gothic Chill 1
Mayor Stothert John McCain Dec 2 Sewer City Rat 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15) Dec 2 Montcrief 22
H train Nov '16 NEDilaudidshooter... 3
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,523

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC