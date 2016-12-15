Boxing champ Crawford sentenced to jail in car bill dispute
World boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years' probation for two misdemeanors in connection with an April disturbance at a body shop in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford would have to serve about 50 days under state sentencing guidelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 20
|BobbyBrown
|2
|Teacher And Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaultin...
|Dec 4
|Gothic Chill
|1
|Mayor Stothert John McCain
|Dec 2
|Sewer City Rat
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Dec 2
|Montcrief
|22
|H train
|Nov 30
|NEDilaudidshooter...
|3
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Your name can onl...
|16
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|Deveraux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC