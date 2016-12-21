3 boys arrested for adding bodily fluids to frosting in home econ class
OMAHA, NE Three high school boys were arrested after adding bodily fluids to frosting during a home economics assignment - and feeding it to the teacher. On Thursday, three freshmen boys, ages 14 and 15, went to the bathroom during class, masturbated into containers and mixed semen with the frosting for turnovers, the Omaha World Herald reports .
