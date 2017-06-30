Weather forces Canada Day concerts indoors
Due to increased chance of extreme weather, the Canada Day concerts planned for North Sydney and Sydney will be held indoors this evening. The North Sydney concert will begin at 4 p.m. at the Emera Centre Northside, while the Sydney concert will begin at 6 p.m. at Centre 200.
