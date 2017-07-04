Morris man arrested for phone threat to college

A Morris Plains man was arrested Monday on charges of calling in telephone threats last month to Evergreen State College, prompting a two-day closure of the campus in Olympia, Wash, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Morris Plains man arrested for phone threat to college A Morris Plains man was arrested Monday on charges of calling in telephone threats last month to Evergreen State College, prompting a two-day closure of the campus in Olympia, Wash, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.