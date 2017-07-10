Inslee signs bill creating new agency for children, families

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, seated, hands a pen to 14-month-old Elias Shiovitz before signing a bill creating the Department of Children, Youth and Families, on Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. The new agency will oversee several services now offered through the state Department of Social and Health Services and the Department of Early Learning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.