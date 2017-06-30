Herea s who to call when you want to complain about fireworks
The State Fire Marshal's Office is reminding residents that non-emergency calls about fireworks this Fourth of July should go to the local police or fire department's non-emergency line, not 911. Most fireworks calls are not emergencies and can tie up the 911 system, which could prevent an emergency call from getting through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 21
|adam
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May '17
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May '17
|kyman
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Wilson whilty
|26
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC