Herea s who to call when you want to ...

Herea s who to call when you want to complain about fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

The State Fire Marshal's Office is reminding residents that non-emergency calls about fireworks this Fourth of July should go to the local police or fire department's non-emergency line, not 911. Most fireworks calls are not emergencies and can tie up the 911 system, which could prevent an emergency call from getting through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacklake fishing hot spots Jun 21 adam 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ... Jun 9 Freebird USA 1
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an... May '17 Tiger lord 2
white privilege May '17 kyman 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) May '17 Wilson whilty 26
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,756 • Total comments across all topics: 282,224,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC