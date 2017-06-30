Here we go again: Convention center proposed for Thurston County

Thurston County Commissioners have proposed a "cultural arts, stadium and convention district" for the county and they want to hear from you about the idea at a public hearing later this month. The hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. July 25 at the Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive, Olympia, WA, Building 1, room 280.

