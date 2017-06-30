Could tiny homes help ease homelessne...

Could tiny homes help ease homelessness in Whatcom County?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Could tiny homes, or a community of them, be used to provide housing for people who are homeless in Whatcom County, like they do now in Olympia and Seattle? It's among the suggestions made by Western Washington University students in their Sustainable Design class , and the idea could become a reality in Bellingham in the coming years - provided changes are made and certain factors are in place. "Tiny homes have great potential for providing affordable alternatives to rising housing costs, and there is evidence of growing demand for smaller spaces," said Nicholas Zaferatos, who teaches Urban Planning and Sustainable Development at WWU's Huxley College of the Environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacklake fishing hot spots Jun 21 adam 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ... Jun 9 Freebird USA 1
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an... May '17 Tiger lord 2
white privilege May '17 kyman 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) May '17 Wilson whilty 26
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,084 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC