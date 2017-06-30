Could tiny homes help ease homelessness in Whatcom County?

Could tiny homes, or a community of them, be used to provide housing for people who are homeless in Whatcom County, like they do now in Olympia and Seattle? It's among the suggestions made by Western Washington University students in their Sustainable Design class , and the idea could become a reality in Bellingham in the coming years - provided changes are made and certain factors are in place. "Tiny homes have great potential for providing affordable alternatives to rising housing costs, and there is evidence of growing demand for smaller spaces," said Nicholas Zaferatos, who teaches Urban Planning and Sustainable Development at WWU's Huxley College of the Environment.

