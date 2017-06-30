All evacuations lifted for fires burning in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties
Firefighters continue to fight three wildfires in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties Saturday. Evacuation orders for all fires were lifted on Saturday, but crews warn to be safe this weekend with the approaching 4th of July holiday and hot, dry weather expected.
