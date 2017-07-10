a The Voicea judges didna t pick her. But shea s still opening for Rodney Crowell.

a The Voicea judges didna t pick her....

Thursday Jul 6

When she was chosen to appear on NBC's "The Voice," Ericka Corban of Aberdeen saw it as a make-or-break moment. " 'The Voice' was kind of a test for me to see if I should keep on going," said the singer-songwriter, who'll open for Grammy winner Rodney Crowell on Saturday at the Capitol Theater in Olympia.

