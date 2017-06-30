A Budget Forged Of Brinksmanship, Then Compromise Awaits Ultimate Testa a
It took three overtime sessions and the threat of a government shutdown, but in the end a divided Washington Legislature found the will and the pathway to a compromise, passing a two-year, $43.7 billion budget, and the taxes to support it, that some lawmakers say will solve a generational problem-the ample funding of public schools. a a "We all came here to take care of our state and we can only do this by coming together," said Senate budget chair John Braun, a Republican.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 21
|adam
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May '17
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May '17
|kyman
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Wilson whilty
|26
