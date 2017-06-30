A Budget Forged Of Brinksmanship, Then Compromise Awaits Ultimate Testa a

It took three overtime sessions and the threat of a government shutdown, but in the end a divided Washington Legislature found the will and the pathway to a compromise, passing a two-year, $43.7 billion budget, and the taxes to support it, that some lawmakers say will solve a generational problem-the ample funding of public schools. a a "We all came here to take care of our state and we can only do this by coming together," said Senate budget chair John Braun, a Republican.

