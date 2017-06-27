Wolves In The Throne Room Announce New Album Thrice Woven; Watch A Trailer
About three years ago, the arty and enigmatic Olympia, Washington black metal masters Wolves In The Throne Room released the dreamy, ambient Celestite , their last album. They've now announced that they'll follow it up with a new five-song album called Thrice Woven this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 21
|adam
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May '17
|kyman
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Wilson whilty
|26
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC