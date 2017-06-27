Wolves In The Throne Room Announce Ne...

Wolves In The Throne Room Announce New Album Thrice Woven; Watch A Trailer

About three years ago, the arty and enigmatic Olympia, Washington black metal masters Wolves In The Throne Room released the dreamy, ambient Celestite , their last album. They've now announced that they'll follow it up with a new five-song album called Thrice Woven this fall.

