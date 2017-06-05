Where you can satisfy a craving for fine chocolate in Olympia

For sale at Bittersweet Chocolates: Vietnamese coffee, caramel macchiato, salted caramel and xocolatl, which is 80 percent bittersweet chocolate ganache with allspice, cayenne and Mexican vanilla. And those are just a few of the handmade chocolates sold at the chocolatier that opened in September across from the Washington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Olympia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.