Where you can satisfy a craving for f...

Where you can satisfy a craving for fine chocolate in Olympia

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

For sale at Bittersweet Chocolates: Vietnamese coffee, caramel macchiato, salted caramel and xocolatl, which is 80 percent bittersweet chocolate ganache with allspice, cayenne and Mexican vanilla. And those are just a few of the handmade chocolates sold at the chocolatier that opened in September across from the Washington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Olympia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ... 13 hr Freebird USA 1
Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16) Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
gay Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an... May 29 Tiger lord 2
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC