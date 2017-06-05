Where you can satisfy a craving for fine chocolate in Olympia
For sale at Bittersweet Chocolates: Vietnamese coffee, caramel macchiato, salted caramel and xocolatl, which is 80 percent bittersweet chocolate ganache with allspice, cayenne and Mexican vanilla. And those are just a few of the handmade chocolates sold at the chocolatier that opened in September across from the Washington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Olympia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|13 hr
|Freebird USA
|1
|Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|gay
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC