When a lesson on historical oppression takes an ugly turn
The flap at Evergreen State College over a white professor's objection to a "Day of Absence" where whites were asked to remain off campus for a day reflects a remarkable lack of awareness on the part of both the students and the professor of the actual justification for the event. For years, students of color at Evergreen State, a progressive, state-funded college in Olympia, Washington, have held a Day of Absence where people of color meet off campus to discuss issues of race and diversity.
