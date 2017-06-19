When a lesson on historical oppression takes an ugly turn

The flap at Evergreen State College over a white professor's objection to a "Day of Absence" where whites were asked to remain off campus for a day reflects a remarkable lack of awareness on the part of both the students and the professor of the actual justification for the event. For years, students of color at Evergreen State, a progressive, state-funded college in Olympia, Washington, have held a Day of Absence where people of color meet off campus to discuss issues of race and diversity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.