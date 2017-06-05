Whata s Happening for June 6

It was paddles up and no shortage of sunburned skin at the end of the 2016 Paddle to Nisqually as the tribal pullers arrived at Swantown Marina in Olympia. The Canoe Journey 2016, "Paddle to Nisqually," is an inter-tribal celebration and annual gathering of Northwest indigenous nations that originated with the Paddle to Seattle in 1989 as part of Washington State's Centennial celebration.

