Whata s Happening for June 21

Learn about bats June 23: Did you know that bats have five digits in each of their wings, just like the human hand? Or that some bats use their tail to scoop up insects? Join local bat expert, Greg Falxa, for a free bat talk and walk. Bat Talk, registration required, 7 p.m., Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.

