Whata s Happening for June 16

Michael Dempster reception: Lincoln Elementary School assembly in honor of Michael Dempster, who is retiring after 38 years of teaching, 9 a.m. in the school gym at 213 21st Ave SE, Olympia. Anyone who has played in the parent band is invited to bring an instrument and join in one last time.

