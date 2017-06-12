Weinstein: a I have been portrayed as the reason that Evergreen is in crisisa

Bret Weinstein, a faculty member at The Evergreen State College, says he has relocated his family for their safety, and he's unsure about his future at the liberal arts college in Olympia. Bret Weinstein, a faculty member at The Evergreen State College, says he has relocated his family for their safety, and he's unsure about his future at the liberal arts college in Olympia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.