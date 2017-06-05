Washington residents paying more for ...

Washington residents paying more for gas than most of the country.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

The average cost for a gallon of gas in Washington on Monday morning was $2.87, according to the online gas price aggregator gasbuddy.com . Only residents of California , Hawaii and Nevada pay more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16) Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
gay Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an... May 29 Tiger lord 2
white privilege May 27 kyman 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC