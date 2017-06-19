Washington granted Real Id extension through Oct. 10 - Mon, 19 Jun 2017 PST
In this April 6, 2016, file photo, a sign at the federal courthouse in Tacoma is shown to inform visitors of the federal government's REAL ID act, which requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they're legally in the United States. OLYMPIA - Washington state has been granted another temporary extension from the enforcement of federal requirements for state driver's licenses and ID cards.
