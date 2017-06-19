Threat prompts full search and extra security measures on schoola s last day
Officials found a note on Wednesday believed to have been written by two students who were challenging each other in some type of threat at the school, Centralia School District superintendent Mark Davalos told The Olympian. About 10 law enforcement officers from the Centralia Police Department and Lewis County Sheriff's Office responded to investigate the threat, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Wed
|adam
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May 27
|kyman
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|May 27
|Wilson whilty
|26
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC