Threat closes Washington college after protests over race
Students leave The Evergreen State College campus in Olympia after a threat prompted a student alert and evacuation on Thursday, June 1, 2017. The announcement posted on the school's website Thursday asked everyone to leave the Olympia campus or return to residence halls for further instructions.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May 27
|kyman
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|May 27
|Wilson whilty
|26
|Legislators getting yearly raises of 2 percent,...
|May 23
|Bob Page
|1
|Increase Penile Size Naturally
|May 19
|BRADRILEY5546
|1
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr '17
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr '17
|pussypussythot
|8
